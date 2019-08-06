Bruce Prichard on Whether Rock vs. Hulk Hogan Was Always the WrestleMania X8 Plan, Plans to Build to Austin vs. Hogan

– On the latest Something to Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard discussed the Rock vs. Hulk Hogan match at WrestleMania X8 and whether that was always the plan. Prichard said that the plan was always to have the Hogan vs. Rock match at WrestleMania because it was a quicker match they could do with less build, then take their time with an Austin vs. Hogan feud which would have been a bigger match. However, Austin would end up walking away from the company for an extended period of time and didn’t end up feuding with Hogan, a situation he said he regretted on his recent podcast with Hogan.

Highlights from the discussion, and the full podcast, are below:

On if Hogan vs. Rock was always the plan for WrestleMania X8: “I think Hogan wanted Austin and Rock. But the logical [choice] is what we did. And [then] build to Austin and Hogan. And that could have been a year-long build, in my opinion. So, at that point you go with, I think that as far as appeal and crossover appeal to the outside world and everything, Rock doing Scorpion King and all the other s**t that he had been doing, the fringe audience knew Rock. Everybody knew Hogan, obviously.”

On wanting to do a longer build for Austin vs. Hogan: “And good God, if you had a year to build to Austin and Hogan? That would have been great. And we felt that we could rush, we could hot-shot and get immediately in one month to Hogan and Rock. Just more than anything, really thought that the Austin/Hogan story deserved more time, and more of a build.”

