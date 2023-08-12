– During the latest edition of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard looked back at the career of WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman, aka the 1-2-3 Kid and X-Pac. Prichard addressed Waltman’s return to WWE on the Raw after WrestleMania 14, which saw the wrestler cut a scathing promo on WCW and Hollywood Hogan. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bruce Prichard on Waltman’s Raw promo the night after WrestleMania 14: “It’s historic, from the point-of-view of somebody else coming from the other side [WCW] — and this was the turning point. This is where people were going, ‘You wanna play big boy? Let’s play.’ And, we started to play.”

Prichard on Sean Waltman being an important part of helping WWE beating WCW in the ratings war: “I think it was timing and just the overall combination. It wasn’t any one person. I think we would have done just the same ratings without him. I think having him definitely added big time to DX and to the product, but I don’t know if that [Waltman’s WWE return] was the turning point. I think it was the way we handled it, the invasions we did — in a non-traditional way that DX was presented in and the things they did.”

His thoughts on the nWo: “To me, the nWo was The Outsiders and Hulk [Hogan]. Everybody else was just … too many additions and too much gaga. I mean, everybody else. So, if the nWo remained those guys [Hogan, Nash, and Hall] maybe with Bischoff, then blow that up — but when you’re blowing up less significant talent, it just keeps meaning less.”