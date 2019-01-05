Bruce Prichard Says Gene Okerlund Was ‘What Everybody Aspired To Be’

In the latest episode of Something to Wrestle (via Wrestlezone), Bruce Prichard spoke highly of Mean Gene Okerlund, sharing stories of Okerlund’s career and commenting on his legacy. Here are highlights:

On Hulk Hogan and Gene Okerlund: “It worked really well for Gene all those years. I think Jesse [Ventura] really did him a favor by giving him that moniker: ‘Mean’ Gene. Overall, when you look at the person that probably got that over the credit has to go to Hulk Hogan because Hulk is the one that made it universal in, ‘Mean Gene, let me tell you something brother.’ People do interviews and they start to go into whatever impersonation they want to do…it’s so easy. It rolls off the tongue and made a hell of a career for Gene Okerlund. I think that it’s because Gene was the guy standing next to Hulk Hogan for all those years. Gene helped Hulk Hogan, as much as Hulk helped Gene. He was the pitchman. He was the guy that was presenting Hulk Hogan and Hulkamania from the AWA and then seemingly came over with Hulk to the WWF, so it was a package in a lot of respects. They’re just very identifiable with each other.”

On Okerlund’s relationship with Bobby Heenan: “First of all, they worked together and they were friends outside of wrestling. Going all the way back to Minneapolis, Bobby and Gene were very close friends and then in later years they both lived outside of Tampa, Florida and they were very close. Their wives were close, their families were close, and it was a friendship just garnered over many years, being in the same business and being able to share the same ups and downs of the wrestling business.”

On Okerlund’s legacy: “Gene Okerlund was able to define that role in every company that he was from AWA, to WWF, to WCW. Gene was the mold. Gene was what everybody aspired to be.”

On Okerlund helping younger talent: “[Gene handled it] with class. Gene was the first one to lend a hand. He wasn’t fearful of his job. He wasn’t one – like a lot of old timer’s when new talent comes in they get very fearful and protective of their spot. Gene looked at Sean Mooney as an opportunity: more free time for Gene, more time for Gene to do other things. He was there to help Sean every way that he possibly could. From everything I could tell from the outside looking in, it was a great relationship and I relied on Gene to do that and to help the younger talent and these guys get through some of this sh*t and he never failed.”

On Okerlund’s F bomb at Summerslam 1989: “We did pre-tapes and during one of the earlier pre-tapes, I think it was Bobby Heenan and Rick Rude. In the middle of the pre-tape – the SummerSlam sign had been set up and it was like masking tape or something that was holding the sign to the wall – and in the middle of the interview the damn sign fell. Gene just turns around and says, ‘Well f*ck it.’”

On Okerlund at RAW 25: “I remember going back to the 25th anniversary of RAW. I remember that evening when Gene was getting ready to go out and talking to him and him just saying, ‘Wow they’ve got so many writers. There’s so many people running around. Remember how we used to do it?’ We kinda chuckled and reminisced a little bit and then he looks at me and says, ‘Bruce, I don’t know any of these guys. I need them to write it down for me now and they’re telling me, ‘Gene you got it.’ I don’t know who the hell I’m talking to.’ That was typical Gene and then he pulled it off like the champ that he is.”

On his last memory of Okerlund: “The last time that I saw him was this past November in Winston Salem and the last thing I did was kiss him on the forehead and said, ‘I love you Gene and I’ll see you later.’ Had I known that was the last time I was gonna see him, but I’m glad I got to tell him that and we were sitting there at the bar when he was having dinner before we went to go do our show and I invited him to the show and he was tired. I just got up and kissed him on the forehead and told him I loved him.”