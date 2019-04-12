– On the latest episode of Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard and Conrad Thompson explored the journey of Steve Austin in 1998 and 1999. When discussing Austin winning the WWF Title in 1998, Prichard recalled wanting Austin to be World Champion long before that moment.

“When I was going to work for WCW. I said to Dusty (Rhodes), ‘give me Steve Austin.’ I think he can be the NWA World Heavyweight Champion. Dusty said, ‘Baby, that’s exactly where I want to go. I can see him as the champion. He’s gotta work his way up.’ Even in 1992, people were talking about him being the World Champion. All the ups and downs he had in WCW — The Hollywood Blondes, I don’t think anybody took them seriously. Steve made it work. All the times he would come talk to us and it didn’t work out for whatever reason. Steve didn’t like our style. Vince didn’t like him. It all culminates at WrestleMania when he becomes the man and the guy who is going to lead us to the future. That was a sense of pride for Steve. To him, that wasn’t the ending. It was the beginning.”

