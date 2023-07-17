Bruce Prichard Says He’s A Storyteller, Not a Writer

In the latest episode of Something to Wrestle (via Fightful), Bruce Prichard spoke about his role in WWE, noting that he is not a writer for the company, but a storyteller. He agreed with co-host Conrad Thompson that titles and roles are semantics.

He said: “I’ve never been a writer. Creative and booking TV, I would never consider myself a writer. I don’t consider myself a writer in the way that I think that Hollywood and people look at writers. Not a big fan of that term. I think we’re creative people that put things on paper. When I was a producer, I was the guy that put everything together, I didn’t understand that I was a producer. I think people get confused with titles and what they are. I’m not a title guy. I didn’t sit there and write out what people say. Maybe that’s what I think what a writer does. We created shows, we created formats, we told stories. What am I? I’m a storyteller. That’s what I do. I tell stories, and I try to bring them to life on screen.”

When asked if other writers would agree, he replied: “Sure, some would. Some wouldn’t. Some would say, ‘No, I write the words and other people do that. I’m an idea guy, I’m a creative guy, I’m a storyteller.’ It pigeonholes, and there are so many more things that I did then or do now. ‘Ah, writer.’ No, even the writers do so much more than just write. It’s an education process that people who have never been there will never understand. You can try as you may, you’re just not going to understand it.“