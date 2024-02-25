Bruce Prichard Says the Ric Flair Actor in The Iron Claw Was ‘Awful’

– During a recent edition of Something to Wrestle, WWE executive Bruce Prichard weighed in on the greatly maligned performance of Aaron Dean Eisenberg as Ric Flair in the critically acclaimed movie, The Iron Claw. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bruce Prichard on Eisenberg as Ric Flair: “Look, man, it’s a movie. It was a drama. It was a drama about a tragic family that just dealt with one hit after another after another after another. The Ric Flair guy was awful. I think you could have found about 100 more that could actually do, ‘Wooo!’ and actually do Ric.”

On the Von Erich story being a tragic one: “It was just a tragic story and that’s the way you have to look at it going into it. If you’re going into it for a wrestling movie, you’re going to the wrong movie. And if you’re looking for facts, you’re going to the wrong movie.”

