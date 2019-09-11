Bruce Prichard Says That Rick Rude Hating Working With Ultimate Warrior, Talks Favorite Warrior Promo

– On the latest Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard looked at Rick Rude’s feud with Ultimate Warrior and recalled how Rude hated working with him. Rude and Warrior feuded starting in early 1989 which led to a match at WrestleMania V, and another at SummerSlam where they traded the Intercontinental Championship between them. The feud would help get Warrior over and lead into his feud with Andre the Giant on his way to his WWE Championship win at WrestleMania VI.

Highlights from the discussion, and the full podcast, are below:

On whether Rude likes working with Warrior: “Rude hated working with Warrior. But Rude made good money working with Warrior, and Rude knew that was his job, to get him over. And that how Rude looked at it.”

On his favorite Warrior promo: “That one right there [SummerSlam ’89]. I couldn’t understand it. I tell you, the best Warrior s**t was when he became WWE Champion and just some of the totally nonsensical, have no idea what the f**k he’s talking about promos. To me, those were the most fun.”

On Rude trying to get Warrior over: “Of course Rude, this [SummerSlam] is that journey to get Warrior into a position of, you know, drawing and make him be the man. So much so that after this, when Rude would take his hiatus, Rude knew that coming back, that that was going to be his job, to get Warrior over as champion. And Rude took it seriously. Rude looked at it as, this was his job, to make this guy look good. And I think that Rick Rude, without a doubt, is probably — if you were going to pick one person that made the Ultimate Warrior, you have to look at Rick Rude #1, Honky Tonk Man is up there. Because Honky just, you know, did the right job, the right way the first night in a year ago at SummerSlam. And Rude did it all the way through, and made it, consistently made him believable. And put him on the map. And then there’s Andre the Giant.”

