Bruce Prichard Shares Story of JBL Booking Japan Tour Two Weeks Into His Career

– During the latest Something to Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard recalled the story of JBL booking his first Japanese tour just two weeks into his career. Prichard recalled that JBL was working in the GWF at the time and ended up in the main event of a show after they needed someone to step in, which happened to get him sent over to Japan.

“They had a substitution and they needed someone to work in the main event with a gentleman by the name of, I believe it was Rod Price at the time,” Prichard said. “And Rod went out and they said, ‘Listen, if the kid’s the s**ts, just take it home pretty quick and beat him. But if you get some time out of it, get some time out of it. So John went out and he worked the match, and John was able to follow Rod Price through this match. And they had a decent match for a guy who had only been working for two weeks.”

He continued, “Well, when John got back, there was someone there that was going to Japan, and booking Japan, that said, ‘Hey kid, you ever been to Japan? Do you want to go to Japan.’ And John said, ‘Well hell yeah I do, sir!’ And they booked him on a tour almost immediately to go to Japan, unknown. While John’s there, he’s on tour with Bob Orton Jr., who Bob looks at him and John’s getting the s**t kicked out of him by the Japanese taking advantage of him. And the Japanese talent, obviously they don’t speak English, John doesn’t speak Japanese. So it’s a tough communication situation there.

“But John’s favorite story is, Bob Orton looks at him and says, ‘How long you been wrestling there, kid?’ John says, ‘Two weeks.’ [Bob says] ‘No, not long how you been on tour? How long you been wrestling?’ John says ‘Two weeks!’ And Orton was just like, ‘God damn, how the hell you get over here in two weeks, son?’ And he had two weeks in the business, and John had himself a Japanese tour from the Sportatorium in Dallas.”

