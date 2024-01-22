Bruce Prichard Thinks Shawn Michaels Helped Make John Cena A Top Star

Bruce Prichard recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Something To Wrestle With podcast (per Wrestling Inc).

During it, Prichard shared his take that Shawn Michaels helped make John Cena a top WWE star with their WrestleMania 23 match.

“Shawn and Cena, I thought that on that night, Shawn made Cena the man,” Prichard said. “I really do, on that night. I think Shawn was there for everything. It also just showed me…man, John Cena was up four days in a row every shoot, everything you can possibly imagine for that event. Oh my god, he did [prove himself].”