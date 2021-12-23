Bruce Prichard On Shawn Michaels’ Push As WWE’s Top Star In 1996, Whether Vince McMahon Questioned the Decision

In a recent edition of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed Shawn Michaels’ push as WWE’s top star in 1996, the backstage tension between Michaels and Jim Cornette, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Bruce Prichard on WWE making the decision for Shawn Michaels to win the 1996 Royal Rumble and Michaels’ push as the company’s top star: “I think probably around SummerSlam. It was a time that was the right time. Looking at everything, you start positioning. The whole thing with Shawn getting beat up and collapsing in the ring, it just was, ‘Well, we need to go’ because you wanted Shawn to be the guy. Part of it was, do you lose a little bit of that cockiness and attitude and go with him as champion to be the humble boyhood dream and do you continue on? We essentially went for a hybrid [character].”

On the backstage tension between Shawn Michaels and Jim Cornette: “Different people. Just completely different people. It was like oil and water. A lot of their thought process in the business is the same. It’s like I’ve always said about Cornette and Paul Heyman. They’re the same person. One’s from New York, one’s from Kentucky. Heyman would get upset back then, and I’d say, ‘You’re just a sophisticated Jim Cornette.’ And to Cornette, I’d say, ‘You’re just a country-fied Paul Heyman.’ They’re one in the same. They have the same beliefs in many ways and go about them differently. I would think Cornette and Shawn Michaels were the same in that regard, but their personalities could not have been different. Their personal lives, outside of the business, could not have been more different. I really think it started during the Vader stuff. That’s my perception of it. I don’t really know when Cornette started disliking Shawn or vice versa, but perception is that it was during that.”

On whether Vince McMahon questioned pushing Michaels as the top star due to the company’s poor business: “Yeah, I think from the standpoint of it not happening as fast as we’d like to, and did we make the right decision. You question yourself every single time no matter what. There was a plan there, and we were gonna see it through. Some have worked out and some have not….the question then is, if not Shawn, who? There wasn’t a good answer to that question.”

On the biggest misconception of Michaels during his run in 1996: “I think that for 1996, Shawn did prove to be the guy that was willing to anything and everything needed from him as the champion. That Shawn was a problem is probably the biggest misconception in ’96. He turned into it after the fact, but again, you had your rough patches with everybody. I think the misconception is Shawn was a problem child all the way through.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Something to Wrestle with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.