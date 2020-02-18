Bruce Prichard Discusses Sherri Martel Dragging Sapphire Into the Shower & Forcing Her To Shower

On the latest edition of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed Sherri Martel throwing Sapphire in the shower and forcing her to shower. Highlights are below.

On Sherri dragging Sapphire into the shower and giving her a shower: “The stuff that Sapphire wore, she wore every night. So they would wrestle every night, and Juanita wouldn’t shower, and she would wear the exact same clothes. And Sherri and Juanita traveled together. And Sherri told her, ‘Hey, look, you’ve got to wash your gear, you’ve gotta wash your clothes, and you need to bathe.’ And I think that Sapphire was just self-conscious about taking a shower at the arena in front of Sherri, that’s the only thing that we could think of. And I remember Liz trying to mediate that a little bit, she asked me to mediate it, I wasn’t getting involved. And then Sherri took it upon herself, said, ‘You’re not gonna shower, I’m gonna get you in the shower.’ Sherri dragged her into the shower, and turned the shower on, and proceeded to help her bathe.”

On Elizabeth notifying him of the incident and how it got resolved: “I remember Liz coming over to where Randy and I were dressing, she says, ‘You guys gotta get in here and stop Sherri.’ And I was like, ‘What?’ Says, ‘She’s got Sapphire in the shower and she’s turned the shower on and is basically giving Sapphire a shower.’ Randy and I looked at each other and were like, [Randy Savage impersonation] ‘What exactly do you expect us to do?’ What do you want us to do? Not gonna go in there and fight Sherri. So Jack Lanza, who was the agent, went in and calmed things down and everything was good after. They got in the car and they were fine that night, but it was, Juanita got new gear, and changed her gear, and washed her gear from that point going forward.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Something To Wrestle with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.