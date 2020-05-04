Bruce Prichard on Shelton Benjamin Never Fulfilling His Potential in WWE, Thinks Benjamin Could’ve Been a Much Bigger Star

– On the latest edition of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed WWE Backlash 2005. At this time, Shelton Benjamin was WWE Intercontinental champion and beat Chris Jericho in the opening match on the PPV. Prichard discussed Benjamin being viewed as a potential main eventer at the time and spoke about Benjamin never getting to a higher level. Below are some highlights.

Prichard on Benjamin being one of WWE’s most gifted athletes: “Absolutely. Shelton came in, was part of that Brock [Lesnar] class with John Cena and Batista and a lot of studs, so to speak. JR would say, ‘Goddamn! Blue chipper class! Sassafras!’ And Shelton, first of all, he could do anything — to this day, he can do just about anything. Incredibly talented performer. Yeah, maybe missing a little bit of that it factor, but a great performer and being given the opportunity and being able to work with someone like a Jericho makes him shine all that much more.”

Bruce Prichard on Shelton Benjamin’s stock in WWE at this time: “Shelton’s stock was high, and I think that there were a lot of people that felt Shelton could’ve been one of the guys. Unfortunately, for whatever reason it is, [we] would hit a wall with Shelton sometimes and couldn’t get to that next level.”

Prichard on Shelton Benjamin never fulfilling his potential: “Oof. I don’t think that he ever fulfilled his potential. I think he could’ve been a much bigger star. I really and truly do. And I think that — I dunno. I don’t think that the audience would accept him at this point beyond where we are.”

