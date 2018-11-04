Bruce Prichard Discusses Stephanie McMahon Coming Into the Business, Vince McMahon Not Wanting Her to Date Wrestlers, and His View on the Triple H and Stephanie Love Affair

– As previously reported, Bruce Prichard spoke about Chyna’s career in WWE after Stephanie McMahon and Triple H started having an affair when Triple H was still technically with Chyna. Below are some additional highlights where Prichard discusses Stephanie McMahon first becoming a part of the business in WWE, his thoughts on how Shane McMahon reacted to Triple H dating Stephanie and more (transcript via Michael McClead and Wrestlezone.com).

Prichard claiming it was Jim Cornette’s idea to bring Stephanie on camera: “Contrary to popular belief, from my knowledge, the first person to suggest Stephanie being on camera was [Jim Cornette impression to follow in italics] Godda*mn Jim Cornette, what the f*ck is this big ti*ty Demi Moore looking bit*h doing walking around the house and we don’t have her on camera? Cornette thought she would be perfect. She was good looking, put her ass on TV. She’s a McMahon, exploit the name. It was Jim Cornette the first time I ever heard it.”

Prichard on Vince McMahon being protective of Stephanie: “Vince was probably more protective of Stephanie than he was Shane; however, Vince also felt that Stephanie would be a better on-air talent than Shane. He felt that she had the chops and felt that she would just be a natural in front of the camera. That was Vince’s feeling, Vince McMahon.”

Prichard on who did the Triple H/Stephanie McMahon wedding storyline: “That all was Vince & Triple H. It was their doing. In fact, all of that footage was shot by Triple H and them. It was all just homemade stuff. I’ve been asked a million times if I’d produced it. I did not. I did arrange it with the Little White Chapel there in Vegas, the drive-thru. I got married there. Jim Ross got married there. Several other folks had wedded bliss in that establishment, so we did set it up with them; but, that was all 100% Triple H produced, shot, everything that night getting in there…the stuff at the wedding chapel was shot by Triple H and that was something he and Vince had come up with.”

Prichard on if Triple H had backstage heat for working so closely with McMahon: “The Triple H stuff was – the effect on the talent – there was still a hangover from those who had lived it with Shawn [Michaels] and there was those rumblings of, ‘Oh boy, this is gonna be Shawn part 2. Triple H, of course, learned from Shawn and he’s gonna get in Vince’s ear and he’s gonna run everything.’ So there were definitely those kind of rumblings at that time because people never in a million years, going back to the first time that Hunter won the championship, people were like, ‘What the f*ck?’ If you were to ask all the agents and everything at that time, ‘Is Triple H the guy to go with and put the title on right now?’ they would have said, ‘No,’ and to the man everybody said, ‘No, we should’t do that with Hunter,’ but we did it and it worked. Hunter, by invitation of Vince who was like, ‘What do you got? Give it to me.’ And he did. Vince has given that same speech and same opportunities to a lot of guys, ‘If you’ve got ideas, bring it to me,’ and if he likes them then, by God, you’re in and he’s gonna take your ideas. He liked Hunter’s ideas and he took his ideas and used it. There was a lot of jealousy. There was a lot of people behind the scenes going, ‘Oh boy, he’s worked himself into a position. Now he’s put himself with the boss’ daughter, so now he’s gonna be all the way up to the top.’ There was a lot of jealousy and a lot of the guys were talking about that in the back.”

Prichard on how Vince didn’t want Stephanie to date any of the wrestlers: “Wrestler was not even in the equation. I think that he made it pretty clear that he did not want her dating any of the boys.”

Prichard on his belief that Shane McMahon didn’t like the relationship: “I don’t think Shane was happy and that’s me putting words in Shane’s mouth, but I don’t think Shane was happy at all. I think that Shane is very protective of Stephanie, very protective of his mother and if I were a betting man back then, I’d bet Shane wasn’t in favor of it, but he’s also not one of those guys who’s gonna go talk about it either.”

Prichard on how everyone found out about the relationship: “Jerry Brisco and I had this thing and we used to sit back and you watch people. I’m a people watcher. I just kind of like to observe things. We used to see two people hanging out together and catch ’em on the road sometime hanging out together and you’d go, ‘Oh boy, that’s gonna turn into a couple right there.’ We used to have a term for it – actually it was Vince’s term – the first time I heard Vince use it was when Hunter and Chyna got together and Vince said, ‘I think he’s worked himself into a shoot.’ So, we used the same term here. We’re watching everything go on in rehearsals and all this other stuff and they had to kiss on-screen and they had to be husband and wife on-screen a lot and, ‘Man, if he’s not careful, he’s gonna work himself into a shoot here.’ That was probably January 2001 that I ever noticed it. When I knew it was the first XFL game and that’s when I knew they were together because something said to me about something I said to Triple H and it was just weird how she defended it and I thought, ‘OK, they’re together,’ because she wouldn’t defend it like that if – it was just intuition, I guess, is the best way to describe it.”