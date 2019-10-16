Bruce Prichard Thanks Eric Bischoff Following Smackdown Promotion

As we reported yesterday, Bruce Prichard was named the new executive director of Smackdown after Eric Bischoff was removed from the position and subsequently left the company. Bischoff would later praise Prichard on Twitter.

He wrote: “Bruce is a great producer, good friend and I am certain he is going to thrive in his position. He’s going to be working with a great team of the most dedicated and hard working people I have had the pleasure of working with and getting to know.”

In response, Prichard thanked Bischoff later in the night. You can see both tweets below.

Prichard wrote: “Much love and respect to a great businessman, creator and friend. Thanks Eric.”

