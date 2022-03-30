Bruce Prichard On The Rock vs. Hollywood Hogan At WrestleMania 18, Triple H vs. Chris Jericho In Main Event Spot

In a recent edition of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed whether The Rock vs. Hollywood Hogan was ever considered for the main event spot of WrestleMania 18, his reaction to the match, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Bruce Prichard on the Toronto crowd for WrestleMania 18: “Well, Toronto has always been one of those markets that they didn’t disappoint. They were into everything and one of the reasons why I think WrestleMania was a great event to hold in Toronto was because the audience was just so into it. It was like every event they were so happy to have in their market and town. They showed it in their response every single time.”

On whether The Rock vs. Hollywood Hogan was ever considered for the main event spot: “There was never any consideration for this to close the show. It was an excellent attraction and one of those once-in-a-lifetime events that was going to be a huge moment in WrestleMania. But I don’t think that anyone thought that it was gonna close, no.”

On his reaction to the Rock/Hogan match: “It was over the top. It was a moment in time, and it was one of those moments that we’re talking about 20 years later. It was magic. It was just sheer magic when you talk about magic and a moment you actually feel in your bones, this is it. I do think it holds up.”

On Triple H vs. Chris Jericho in the main event: “Again, an unenviable position to be in. But I think they made the best out of it they could and went out and delivered a hell of a match and a match that the audience was happy with. When you go back and look at it, if you would’ve watched this match before you watched the other in order, I think you would’ve gone, ‘Damn, that was a hell of a match.’ And it was and a good story to boot.”

