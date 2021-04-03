Bruce Prichard Recalls The Ultimate Warrior Squashing Triple H At WrestleMania 12, Warrior Wanting Match Changed

In a recent edition of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed The Ultimate Warrior squashing Triple H at WrestleMania 12, Warrior changing the plans for the match, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Bruce Prichard on WWE’s plans for The Ultimate Warrior’s return in 1996: “I think the overall discussion before WrestleMania was long-term and in the future and looking at different ways to promote The Warrior and his school and all that other stuff. I don’t know that we ever had a discussion specifically of, ‘Here’s what we’re doing at WrestleMania.’ WrestleMania was just a launching off point for him to return.”

On Warrior changing the plans for the match: “It was Hunter because he was the guy we did feel could give him the best match and someone that had actual heat and someone we were moving onto with something else with Marc Mero. So, the Hunter pick was an easy one. We thought if anybody could lead Warrior to a big match and give him a big win, that was it. It was never meant to be the short match that it became. Warrior changed it that day. I think Gerald Brisco was the agent and Warrior was like, ‘Nah, this is the match we’re gonna do.’ Went back and forth, back and forth, back and forth, and at that point, it’s get the match in the ring. Hunter was a pro and was like let’s just go do what we’ve gotta do and move on. We’ll deal with all the other shit afterwards.”

On his thoughts on the match and Vince McMahon’s reaction: “Absolutely hated it. The entrance was cool with the pyro and Warrior symbol. All that shit was pretty cool. But beyond that, I hated it……I think there was a big part of the audience that maybe thought they would never see him back, so it was a big deal for him to come back. Warrior had his fans, he had a fanbase. But I hated it….Vince watched it on-air live. He wasn’t really happy with it. I was just pissed off about it. I felt it was amusing that Vince wasn’t back there backstage and it wasn’t good. I didn’t think it did really much for Warrior. If he had beaten a guy that gave him some type of challenge, it would have been a bigger win. For me, I knew it beforehand, and I wasn’t happy with it when they went to the ring, and I was even less happy when they came back.”

