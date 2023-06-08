wrestling / News
Bruce Prichard Thinks Ken Shamrock Had Potential to Become WWE Champion
June 8, 2023 | Posted by
– During a recent edition of the Something To Wrestle podcast, Bruce Prichard discussed if Ken Shamrock could have potentially become WWE Champion after winning King of the Ring in 1998. He stated on Shamrock (via Wrestling Inc) becoming champion, “I think yeah, you definitely could have. Absolutely, I think that Ken would’ve been in that conversation. But again, it was very, very crowded at the top, very competitive, and not everybody can be there at the same time.”
Ken Shamrock ultimately departed from WWE back in September 1999. He’s since had runs in TNA and Impact Wrestling.
More Trending Stories
- Kurt Angle Recalls Controversial JBL Angle With Eddie Guerrero At Mexican Border
- Jeff Jarrett Names the Best Second-Generation Talent, How He Would’ve Booked Himself In WCW Invasion
- Booker T & Ryback Trade Barbs On Twitter Over Booker T’s Criticism
- Ted DiBiase Reveals Million Dollar Championship’s Actual Value, What It Was Made Of