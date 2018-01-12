Bruce Prichard Thinks Undertaker Should Beat John Cena at WrestleMania

– Bruce Prichard discussed the rumored return of the Undertaker at WrestleMania 34 and more in a new podcast appearance. Prichard discussed the situation with Wrestling Inc. You can check out some highlights below:

On whether he thinks Undertaker will compete at WrestleMania: “Yes, yes I do. I always would joke with Undertaker…as long as he could get on a walker and make his way down to the ring, then he will be wrestling at WrestleMania. And he looks better and feels better than he has in 10 years.”

On who he thinks Undertaker should face: “You look at the roster and you look at different people. Braun Strowman it won’t be, that would’ve been a nice little face-to-face thing. But for nostalgia, we’re way past the Sting thing, we’re way past doing anything there. I think that would bring Undertaker down unfortunately right now. But maybe John Cena.”

On who should win the match: “‘Taker. I always say ‘Taker should win, that’s my answer. ‘Taker’s in a match, who should win? ‘Taker!”