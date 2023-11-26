– During a recent edition of his Something to Wrestle podcast, WWE executive Bruce Prichard was asked if he thought the duo of Vince and Shane McMahon would’ve made good WWE Tag Team Champions. The father and son have teamed together before in matches in WWE. Prichard stated the following (via Fightful):

“I’m sure there was discussion about it at some point one way or the other. There were probably a lot of what-ifs and would have been a lot of heat, but for whatever reason just never really happened. I thought that they were a great duo during the time of just immense heat for Vince and The Corporation. Shane was a big part of that. So I think that without a doubt it was discussed, but nothing really ever came to fruition, obviously. I do think that it would have been solid man. People would talk about that. They would have liked that.”

During their careers, Vince McMahon has been WWE Champion, ECW World Champion, and a winner of the Royal Rumble. Meanwhile, Shane McMahon became WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion with his tag team partner The Miz. He also held the WWE European and Hardcore Championships during his career.