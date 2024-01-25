– During a recent edition of Something to Wrestle, WWE executive Bruce Prichard discussed a dream matchup never taking place between former Superstar Batista (aka Dave Bautista) and Brock Lesnar. While both men emerged as top talents during the Ruthless Aggression Era, the timing for them to face each other never panned out.

Prichard said on the matchup never taking place (via WrestlingInc.com), “Timing kids, timing. It’s all about timing, wrong place, wrong time. I think that could have been one of those that you build up for years before you finally do it. They were in that same kind of era too.”

Brock Lesnar left WWE after losing to Goldberg at WrestleMania 20 in 2004. Batista wouldn’t become a main event talent until the following year when he beat Triple H to win the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 21. When Batista came back to WWE in early 2014, Lesnar was back in WWE at that point, but Batista would soon leave the company later in the summer after a short-lived reunion of Evolution.