Bruce Prichard On If Tito Santana Was Considered For World Title Run, Hulk Hogan’s Hesitation To Return in 1992

On a recent edition of Something To Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed developments leading into WWF Survivor Series 1992 including whether or not Tito Santana was really considered as an option to be the WWF World Champion. The firings of the Ultimate Warrior and British Bulldog and attempting to get Hulk Hogan back into the company. Below are some highlights.

On if Tito Santana was considered to be WWF World Champion: “Yes, there were a few guys considered. We talked about Tito, Bret, DiBiase, there were a few different people considered. Do you go back to Savage, or do you do Warrior? We were looking for different presentation. Hogan had left so lets move it into a different direction. It came down to pretty much Bret Hart. Bret had received incredible reactions internationally. Business was good internationally. So, lets build on that. Lets build on the guy because a lot of times the international audience would see things that they wouldn’t get in the states. We could try them out over there. What’s working: What are they buying? If they are buying it there will they buy it here? So we decided it would be Bret. Lets give it a shot.”

On If he thought Bret was ready: “He was as ready as he was going to get. Bret was as ready as anybody else.”

On if they tried to get Hulk Hogan back: “We were talking to Hulk, yes. We were trying to bring him back.

On Hulk’s hesitation about returning: “Who was he going to work with? I think that was during the time we pitched Dustin Rhodes. We wanted to bring Dustin in and do something with him. That might have been the comment of ‘oh you mean that skinny little kid with the boogey whipped arms I saw on WCW last week?’

On British Bulldog dropping the WWF Intercontinental Championship: “The move was made very simply because Bret was the new babyface champion… We were looking for a heel champion to balance Bret out.”

On Ultimate Warrior & British Bulldog quitting: “They did not quit, they were released. It was chaotic. Things happen and you have to make changes. You give me chaos and I’m calm in chaos. They both violated the polices and were fired. That’s what it was. They didn’t quit and it wasn’t really a conversation. Nothing we could do.”

On the angle between Big Bossman and Nailz: “I thought the angle was absolutely incredible and genius. I wish I was apart of that. I thought it was so well done and really built up. Unfortunately, Nailz was not a good worker by any stretch of the imagination and the dynamic, it was all there… Bossman tried, but Nailz was an attraction. Nailz was someone you see in short dosages.”

