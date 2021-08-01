Bruce Prichard On Where Trish Stratus Ranks Among Best Women’s Stars In WWE History, Trish’s Impact On Women’s Wrestling

In a recent edition of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed Trish Stratus’ impact on women’s wrestling, where she ranks among the top women’s stars in WWE history, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Bruce Prichard on Trish Stratus’ impact on women’s wrestling during her tenure with the company: “I think that Trish was one of those pioneers. There were a few of them in there that helped get us to a place where we are today. To that, I applaud her wholeheartedly. At the same time, Trish was also an overall talent that understood, ‘Hey we’re entertainment. We’re gonna go out and have fun and play parts and this is what we do to entertain our audience.’ All the way around, Trish was a well-rounded performer.”

On Trish’s legacy in wrestling: “In one word, I would say positive. From the human being to what she did for the women’s division to what she did for herself. Trish, to me, is the epitome of hard work and passion. A lot of people saw her as just, ‘She’s just another pretty face that is gonna get by on that.’ I don’t think Trish even sees herself as a pretty face. I think that Trish sees herself for who she is – a strong person who’s passionate about everything she does, whether it’s wrestling, yoga, her family, and all the way down. She made a lot of great contributions to the company……Trish was not good when she first started. She got great. That’s the thing about it, you look at it from where she started, ‘She doesn’t know what to do here, she doesn’t know what to do there.’ But she was coachable and able to apply everything she was told practically.”

On where Trish ranks among the best women’s superstars in WWE history: “That’s a tough question because you’re looking at the pioneers like the Fabolous Moolah, Mae Young, then you look at Wendi Richter who’s one that brought it mainstream with Cyndi Lauper. She was the choice to be along for that ride. Sensational Sherri is at the top of that list just for being Sherri. As far as in-ring talent and overall, you have to keep those other women in that conversation because they were the pioneers. There have been a lot of greats. I think for the time that Trish was in the business and you apply that and her impact on the business, yeah, she would definitely be in the top 10 of greatest of all time.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Something to Wrestle with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.