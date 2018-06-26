WWE News: Bruce Prichard On Undertaker’s Gimmick Change, Preview For Tonight’s Smackdown, Fans Polled On Kevin Owens

– WWE has released a preview for Bruce Prichard’s latest episode of Something Else To Wrestle, which debuts tomorrow on the WWE Network. The episode will be about The Undertaker.

Prichard said of Undertaker switching to his “American Badass” persona: “In Taker’s mind it was, if we make this change we can never go back.”

He's going to talk about the things you think he can't talk about, and this week it's all about The #Undertaker! An ALL-NEW #SomethingElseToWrestle with @bruceprichard drops this Wednesday on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/Mi1nUJ9byb — WWE (@WWE) June 26, 2018

– WWE has also debuted a new poll asking about which is worse for Kevin Owens: “Being Braun Strowman’s enemy because he threw Owens off a ladder” (55%) or “Being Braun Strowman’s friend because he flipped over Owens’ car” (45%).

– Here is a new preview video for Smackdown, with four things you need to know.