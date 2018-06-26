Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Bruce Prichard On Undertaker’s Gimmick Change, Preview For Tonight’s Smackdown, Fans Polled On Kevin Owens

June 26, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Undertaker WrestleMania 34

– WWE has released a preview for Bruce Prichard’s latest episode of Something Else To Wrestle, which debuts tomorrow on the WWE Network. The episode will be about The Undertaker.

Prichard said of Undertaker switching to his “American Badass” persona: “In Taker’s mind it was, if we make this change we can never go back.

– WWE has also debuted a new poll asking about which is worse for Kevin Owens: “Being Braun Strowman’s enemy because he threw Owens off a ladder” (55%) or “Being Braun Strowman’s friend because he flipped over Owens’ car” (45%).

– Here is a new preview video for Smackdown, with four things you need to know.

article topics :

Kevin Owens, Smackdown, The Undertaker, Joseph Lee

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading