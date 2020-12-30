Bruce Prichard On Vince McMahon Having Regret After Andre The Giant’s Passing, Andre Hating Brother Love, His Legacy In Wrestling

In a recent edition of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed Vince McMahon having regret after Andre the Giant’s passing, Andre hating Brother Love, Andre’s legacy in wrestling, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Bruce Prichard on Vince McMahon’s reaction to Andre’s passing: “Vince took it hard. They were the same age and had birthdays that were fairly close together. Vince considered Andre one of his best friends and really hated the falling out they had. I think there was a little bit of regret that hadn’t been completely rectified and that he didn’t have the opportunity to say goodbye to his friend.”

On Andre hating the Brother Love gimmick: “Andre was a different cat. When I started doing Brother Love, Andre had been gone for a while and Andre came back, and he did not like Brother Love. Hated the gimmick and told me that he didn’t want to work with that guy. Told Pat [Patterson] he didn’t want to work with that guy. Told Vince [McMahon] he didn’t want to work with that guy. When I was in Brother Love shit, he wouldn’t talk to me. He would just kind of grunt and not talk to me or do anything. When I was Bruce, nice as could be. One day Vince was like, ‘What’s the heat with you and Andre?’ I said, ‘Vince, I don’t know. I know he hates Brother Love. He’s told me he hates the gimmick.’ He’s like, ‘Have you talked to him?’ I said, ‘I’ve tried. He’s fine with me. It’s really weird.’ I put the Brother Love shit on, and he fucking kind of becomes an asshole. So, Vince had I had to get dressed in my Brother Love shit but don’t put the makeup on and don’t do the hair and everything.

“We sat in, and he said, ‘Andre, is there a problem here?’ He said, ‘No.’ He said, ‘Well you said you don’t want to do anything with Brother Love. Why is that?’ He said, ‘I don’t like Brother Love.’ Now, I’m sitting right there. He says you like Bruce, right? ‘I like Bruce.’ Bruce is Brother Love. ‘No, I like Bruce. I don’t like Brother Love.’ I think he was a little offended by the gimmick. I know a lot of people were offended by the gimmick and felt it was blasphemous and what have you. But Andre just didn’t like it. So, finally, we were building up to SummerSlam where Jesse Ventura was the special referee. Brother Love Show was gonna have DiBiase, Jesse, and Andre on. I’m shitting my pants because Andre had told Vince he did not want to work with me. I’m dreading going to TV because I know I’ve gotta work something out with Andre. He was OK, but he had that look that he was listening but wasn’t gonna acknowledge me. When he got out there, he put his hand on me, and it was like, ‘Oh God, please don’t choke me, Andre.’ He came back afterwards and waited for me at Gorilla and shook my hand and said, ‘That was really great. You’re really, really great.’ And that was one of the best days of my life because the Boss had validated me and said I was great.”

On Andre’s legacy in pro wrestling: “I think he’s gonna go down as the original Eighth Wonder of the World because that’s who Andre was. He was arguably the single biggest attraction in the world in the wrestling business for many, many years. You could put Andre the Giant on your card and you would have a sellout. So, I think the eighth wonder of the world and one of the greatest attractions in the history of the business.”

