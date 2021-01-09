Bruce Prichard On Vince McMahon’s Initial Meeting With The Bushwhackers, Making Them Babyfaces, Their Legacy In Wrestling

In a recent edition of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed Vince McMahon’s initial meeting with the Bushwhackers, their legacy in wrestling, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Bruce Prichard on Vince McMahon’s initial meeting with the Bushwhackers: “I’ll tell you what happened is, let’s talk to these guys and see where they’re at. And when they came in and talked to Vince, Vince fell in love with them. He was just like, ‘You guys are wonderful.’ You want to hug them. If you ever have the opportunity to be around either one of them, they’re that kind of warm and friendly people. They’re great guys. There’s no other way to explain it. Vince is looking at their faces and kind of cockeyed like a dog does and says, ‘Oh my god, you guys would be the biggest babyfaces in the world with those faces. I just want to hug you.’ Everything that they’d done in their career had been blood and guts and violence and all this other shit, and Vince was looking at them going, ‘I love it.’ He got to meet Luke and Butch and talk to them and see what they were about. They’re just two kiwis who made it and loved travel and loved everything. He goes, ‘My god, you’re awesome. Gotta have you. I see you guys as huge babyfaces.'”

On how the Bushwhackers name came about: “I don’t know if that was something creative services had or just something that came out of Vince’s mouth one day. But I think by the time and got to do vignettes, they had the name and everything else. I remember seeing Luke and Butch in the office when they had the initial meeting and they were just high as a kite and positive and happy and just like, ‘This ought to be a hell of a ride.’ So, the next thing I know, it’s OK, we need to do these fish out of water vignettes with these guys to introduce them and make them lovable characters.”

On the Bushwhackers’ ability to put over their gimmick: “I take exception to silly and stupid because it was a fun character, and it was something people could relate to. It was something that could do an awful lot of money and made them an awful lot of money and was good for the company. It took two guys who were pigeon-holed in one character of blood and guts that you couldn’t sell on an international level to the point to where the Bushwhackers were able to be sold on an international level.”

On what the Bushwhackers’ legacy will be in wrestling: “I think they’re gonna down as that fun, badass tag team that always optimized in one word, fun. They went out and didn’t take themselves too seriously, and they always brought the audience into everything they did. That was the unique part that they had down pat.”

