Bruce Prichard Recalls Vince McMahon’s Reaction to Bob Costas Interview, Says Costas Didn’t Do His Homework

– During his latest Something to Wrestle podcast, Bruce Prichard looked back on Vince McMahon’s famous interview with Bob Costas on Costas’ HBO show. The interview segment, which aired in March of 2011, began as a discussion on the XFL’s early stumblings but turned to the rise of risque conduct in WWE. McMahon got visibly angry during the interview and got in Costas’ face a couple of times.

On whether he was there at the interview: “No, I wasn’t there. I saw it, and it was — again, you have two different schools of thought on that. There are the sports purists and the Bob Costas followers and then there are wrestling fans and the followers of the WWF that felt they were being vindicated by Vince and his reaction was warranted by continually being cut off and by not being allowed to answer the questions. And Costas bringing up — you know, he went to old statistics and he went to old examples. And he had plenty of new s**t to go to, but he didn’t do his homework.”

On how he thought it played to audiences: “I thought that they both didn’t come off well. However, being on our side, it was nice to have somebody that would stick up for it. And yeah, Vince is a showman and Vince is gonna make sure that whatever he does, people are gonna be talking about it. Like you say, people are still talking about it today because of the performance. So calculated or not, people are still talking about it today and he made his point. And it was great television that people can point back to and go, ‘Oh my god, you’ve gotta see this. This wasn’t planned.’ Or was it? We’ll never know.”

On how Vince McMahon reacted to it after the fact: “Vince was on Bob’s show. And Vince knew in a lot of respects what the hell he was getting into. So Vince ain’t the kind of guy who’s gonna harp on that kind of s**t. He did his thing and moved on. Now, when I say he did his thing and moved on, we’re still commenting about it all these years later. And he has talked about it and used it, but would then take that particular situation and use it to talk about the XFL, to talk about WrestleMania coming up. To talk about everything else around it. So no matter how you view it, it was a beautiful promotional tool, good or bad, to get people talking.”

