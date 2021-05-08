Bruce Prichard On Vince McMahon’s Storyline With Shawn Michaels & God, Reason Steve Austin vs. Hulk Hogan Didn’t Happen

In a recent edition of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed Steve Austin vs. Hulk Hogan never happening in WWE, Vince McMahon’s storyline with Shawn Michaels and God, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Bruce Prichard on reasons for Steve Austin vs. Hulk Hogan never happening in WWE: “I don’t think that they didn’t not get along. I don’t think they interacted enough to get along or not get along…..I think the match eventually probably could’ve happened had everybody stayed healthy. But you’ve gotta keep in mind, Steve was dealing with a lot of health issues. Steve was dealing with a lot of trust issues. To say, ‘That match never would’ve happened,’ that’s crazy to say. I just think you had to get over some of the issues that were basically rearing their head at the time. That reality in and of itself was something you had to take into consideration.”

On critics of Vince McMahon’s storyline with Shawn Michaels and God in 2006: “It’s entertainment. It is parody. Again, this is entertainment and this is parody. This is OK for movies and all that to do it, but not do it here? I do think that based on entertainment and parody, I think this was entertaining. For those who took it seriously, well then, sorry.”

On whether Shawn Michaels had any reservations about being involved in the storyline: “It was a bit of a sell, but I think Shawn got it. He got the fact that this was a parody, and no matter how you get your message out sometimes, I think from Shawn’s point of view, it’s a good thing for him to get his message out and talk about his change and his Christianity beliefs. So, I think Shawn looked at it as a positive for him, and also saw the other side of it with the parody and the entertainment…..I don’t think it ever got to that point of Shawn saying, ‘I don’t want to do this’ or anything like that.”

