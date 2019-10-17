– On the latest Something to Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard recalled the odd moment in 2008 when Mike Adamle and Taz walked off their commentary duties during an episode of ECW. The moment came on the April 29th, 2008 episode and saw Adamle and Taz leaving before the main event in that order. The main event match ended up with no commentary for it, and Prichard recalled it was due to both men being separately told by Vince McMahon to walk off so he could turn it into an angle (though the storyline was never developed).

Highlights from the discussion, and the full podcast, are below:

On Adamle and Taz walking off the ECW set before the main event: “I remember it very well. Taz had been on Mike Adamle’s s**t, and you could tell that Mike was getting flustered. And Mike was firing back at Taz and what-have-you. And Vince just finally said, ‘Mike, get up and walk away. Just get up and leave, come on back.’ And he did. And I met Mike, Vince told me, ‘Grab Mike and have him wait for me in my office.’ And then I came back, said, ‘What the f**k?’ He said, ‘What do you think we should do?’ ‘So what are you doing?’ And next thing you know, [Vince] told Taz, ‘Just get up and walk away, Taz. Just get up and come back.’ And I met Taz and took him back to Vince’s office. And we all waited in there for Vince to come back. And Vince came back, said, ‘Ah, there’s something with you two bickering. I think I may want to do something with it.'”

On Taz’s reaction: “I remember Taz being just confused — pissed, but more confused ’cause nobody — I didn’t know what the f**k was going on. He sure as hell didn’t know what was going on. And they didn’t know if they were in trouble, they didn’t know if Vince was pissed. I’m trying to tell them, ‘He’s not pissed, he’s laughing up there. And I think he’s got an idea.’ It never materialized to anything, but in that moment, it was a moment of confusion, and totally ‘What the f**k?’ I don’t think anybody in the [production] truck knew what was going on, and we had them leave seperately and leave right then. Then we started thinking about it, and Vince was like, ‘Ah, there’s nothing there.’ And we went, ‘Next!'”