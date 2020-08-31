Bruce Prichard Recalls Why Vince McMahon Wasn’t Initially Interested In Signing The Undertaker From WCW, Begging Vince To Meet With Taker

In the most recent edition of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed why Vince McMahon was hesitant to bring the Undertaker from WCW to WWE, having to beg Vince to meet with Taker, and much more. You can read his comments below.

On what Vince thought of Undertaker (Mark Callous) in WCW: “We’d had a meeting scheduled I believe in July at some point whenever – around Great American Bash when Undertaker had faced Lex Luger – and Taker had a dislocated hip, but worked the match anyway. The next day he was supposed to meet with Vince, and that didn’t happen. And it didn’t happen because Vince looked at Undertaker and thought ‘Just another tall basketball player with red hair, don’t see anything special.’

On having to beg Vince to meet with Taker: “That meeting was canceled and I begged Vince to please meet with Mark Calaway because they were doing a show in the Meadowlands I believe and I offered to get Undertaker there. I said ‘Look, I’ll get this guy, just meet him.’ I didn’t know him but I had spoken to Mark, and I was a big fan of Mark’s work. Plus in my head, I had an idea as to what to do with him. I had an idea, and that was the talent in my head that could pull off that idea.”

