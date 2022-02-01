Bruce Prichard Thinks Vince McMahon Could Run WWE For Next 25 Years, Talks Vince Tearing Quads At 2005 Royal Rumble

In a recent edition of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed the backstage reaction to the botched 2005 Royal Rumble finish with John Cena and Batista, Vince McMahon tearing both of his quads, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Bruce Prichard on the backstage reaction to the botched 2005 Royal Rumble finish with John Cena and Batista: “Well fuck, that’s what goes on. It’s like okay, let’s see who hit. Maybe Cena hit first and therefore Batista wins and you’re good to go. I think Dave hit first, so it was like, can the argument be made that they hit at the same time? All this is happening in a matter of seconds. It’s not like, ‘Okay, stop everything, now let’s figure out what to do. You’re trying to figure out as you go, and it’s like, ‘Okay, tell the SmackDown guy to raise John’s hand and tell the RAW guy to raise Batista’s hand.’ We’re thinking, ‘Shit, maybe you can get to a match or you know what, start it over.’ Before you know it, Vince is out, and he is headed to the ring to figure it out. I don’t know that we necessarily had exactly what we wanted to do before Vince went out. Vince just bolted out and went to the ring and then when he slid in the ring, nobody could figure out why the hell he didn’t get up. He just sat on the damn mat.”

On Vince McMahon tearing both of his quads: “I don’t remember seeing him slide in. We were trying to do a million different things and talk to a million different people trying to figure out what to do, and you look up, and Vince is sitting on the apron yelling at everybody. It’s like, ‘What the hell is going on here?’ We restarted the match and got our finish….Vince came back and sat down, the trainer came over to talk to him, everybody gave him his privacy and left. That’s it. There was no big dramatics or anything like that at that point. He was obviously hurt, and you could see that he was hurt. But nobody knew how he got hurt. No one knew what the injury was. We thought he blew out his knee or something maybe sliding into the ring. But they asked for privacy and we all left. No one knew what his injury was, how bad his injury was, or how the injury happened. We didn’t know that until long after the fact. Look, he walked back from the ring which is in and of itself, a miracle. And foolish, yeah. But when he came back, he got down the stairs, and again, I didn’t see it. I don’t think anybody saw it. I remember being down the hall near his office and heard this horrific howl and it was like ‘what the fuck was that?’ Trying to walk and trying to get back, I think all that pressure on the other leg, then that one went. He pulled both his quads and shit was on. We didn’t even know that. Nobody knew till much later in the evening the extent of his injuries.”

On if he could’ve imagined Vince continuing to run WWE as long as he has: “Yes, absolutely. Yeah, I can’t imagine him not doing it and I am sure that he will continue to do it probably for the next 25 to 30 years. He shows no signs of slowing down at all and he’s a freak of nature. It’s hard to imagine it ever without him, and I don’t think that we’ll have to imagine it without him for a long, long time.”

