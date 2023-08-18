Bruce Prichard On What He Looks For To Determine If Talent Is Over

Bruce Prichard has a criteria of factors he looks at when determining if a wrestler is over, and consistency is a big one. Prichard weighed in on the topic in the latest episode of his Something to Wrestle With podcast and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On what he looks at when considering how over a star is: “Consistency, man. It’s a feel. I will talk to new talent a lot of times in developmental or at a school or what have you and try to explain to them, man, don’t ever think about what you’re going to do. Feel it, feel what’s right to do next. Don’t think about what you should do. Feel it and know what to do. Without a doubt, merchandise sales, that’s a big indicator, but you have to look at those merchandise sales over time. If you do something hot or it’s a cool piece of merchandise that just came out, and it blows off the shelves, you’re going to take notice and go, ‘Okay, what’s different here?’, but then you’re also listening to the audience reactions. Are they sustained? Are they consistent? Are the reactions genuine, or is it due to something there that the talent is trying to do and overcompensate for? It’s just a lot of factors, and so much of it is just feel.”

On the importance of rating spikes and the like: “Yes, there are indicators, man. If you advertise something and you have somebody on top that hasn’t been there before you see a distinct uptick, then okay, you’re gonna take notice, do it again. Alright, there’s a trend, there’s a pattern now that you can look at. Take them off, does it drop? There’s so many different factors. It’s not just oh, ‘Hey, man, so and so on Twitter says that I had the best match of the night, so I’m over. It doesn’t work like that.”