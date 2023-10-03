Bruce Prichard Explains Why Batista Went Into Evolution Over Mark Jindrak

Bruce Prichard recently weighed in on why Batista ended up as a member of Evolution over Mark Jindrak. Triple H once revealed that Jindrak was originally going to be part of the group and even filmed some vignettes with them before they debuted, though he ended up being replaced Batista.

“Yeah, look, Jindrak being in the group was for the same reasons that Batista ended up in the group,” Prichard said on Something to Wrestle With (per Fightful). “The only difference was the feeling among everyone in the group, but also everyone else, was who had it. Who truly had the potential to be the next big thing? I think in each opportunity, Mark [Jindrak] didn’t really display that. I don’t know that Mark had the killer instinct in him, Dave did.”

He continued, “It was also a matter of how those guys worked together. Dave had worked with Ric before, so there was already a bond there. I think Mark was kind of the odd man out that didn’t seem to fit. So it was quickly changed and I also think it was one of those situations where, how do guys gel? If you don’t gel, it ain’t gonna work. I don’t think that Mark really gelled with the other three. Dave, immediately did.”