– During a recent edition of Something to Wrestle, WWE executive Bruce Prichard discussed CM Punk winning the World Heavyweight Title for the first time, cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase to beat a prone edge to win the title back in June 2008. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bruce Prichard on why Punk’s title win was controversial backstage: It was controversial because I don’t think Punk had a lot of people in the locker room that were really pro-Punk.”

Prichard on his thoughts and the locker room reaction to CM Punk winning the belt: “I thought if he’s that polarizing in the locker room, then what’s the general audience feel about him? I really felt the general audience was intrigued. He was different and there was something about Punk, especially at that time, that there was a groundswell and people were getting behind him. There were those that were like ‘What the hell are you doing?’ and those who were happy for him. It was a moment that no one was going to call, and I thought it was a good one.”

CM Punk would remain in the main event and world title picture throughout the rest of his WWE run. He left the company in 2014, taking a multi-year hiatus from wrestling. Punk returned to wrestling in 2021, signing with AEW.