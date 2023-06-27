– During a recent edition of his Something to Wrestle podcast, WWE’s Bruce Prichard was asked if the company ever tried hiring someone to oversee continuity in their storytelling. According to Prichard, they have tried over the years, but it’s just too hard to do because of injuries and other factors getting in the way.

Prichard stated on the subject (via Fightful), “You know, we tried. I say yes and no. We tried, but sometimes between the reality of dealing with human beings and injuries and everything else that can happen, sometimes it just gets f***ed up.”