wrestling / News

Bruce Prichard on Why Its Hard to Maintain Continuity in WWE Storylines

June 27, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Bruce Prichard’s Something Else to Wrestle With Bruce Prichard WWE Image Credit: WWE

– During a recent edition of his Something to Wrestle podcast, WWE’s Bruce Prichard was asked if the company ever tried hiring someone to oversee continuity in their storytelling. According to Prichard, they have tried over the years, but it’s just too hard to do because of injuries and other factors getting in the way.

Prichard stated on the subject (via Fightful), “You know, we tried. I say yes and no. We tried, but sometimes between the reality of dealing with human beings and injuries and everything else that can happen, sometimes it just gets f***ed up.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bruce Prichard, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading