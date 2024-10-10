wrestling / News
Bruce Prichard Explains Why He Hates Scaffold Matches
On the latest episode of Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard talked about scaffold matches, Jim Crockett Promotions making them famous and more. You can check out some highlights below:
On scaffold matches: “Yeah, I thought the scaffold matches sucked. The scaffold match sucked — here’s some how many levels the scaffold match. Half your audience can’t see it. Your highest price tickets, ringside, can’t see it. They’re doing this [looks up], and they’re seeing the bottom of a scaffold. So your highest-priced tickets can’t see what the hell’s going on. The matches suck because 98% of the people that were put into the scaffold matches didn’t want to be in the scaffold match. They didn’t want to drop 22 feet or however many feet to a ring, to the concrete to a crash pad. I don’t want to drop 22 feet.”
On them being boring: “The matches were boring, they stunk, they hurt people. And then — you know, you hurt somebody on the first match of a loop. Scaffold matches, you’re screwed for the loop. And then you put somebody else in there. Hurt somebody else. By the time you’re done, you have no roster. So I felt that the scaffold match was an absolutely silly and asinine idea.”
On the worst match gimmick: “King of the Hill match is still the absolute worst concept for a match in God’s green earth. Folks don’t even try and find a worse concept for a match. It’s the worst.”
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Something To Wrestle With an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on MVP and Chris Jericho’s Relationship Following Past Incidents
- CM Punk Discusses Believing He Was Done After Leaving AEW
- Hulk Hogan Claims He Pitched ‘Hollywood’ Hogan Heel Character to Vince McMahon After WrestleMania VI
- Ryback Takes Shot At CM Punk Over Drew McIntyre’s Head Wound From WWE Bad Blood