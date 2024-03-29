Bruce Prichard On Why A Masked WWE World Champion Is Unlikely These Days

Bruce Prichard has explained why he doesn’t believe a masked WWE World Champion is likely in the current era. Prichard weighed in on the topic in a new episode of Something to Wrestle With, explaining why he doesn’t see a masked star getting an extended run with the title. You can see highlights below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

On whether a masked talent could have an extended WWE World Title run now: “With the internet and the ability to search and find who’s who and what they really look like and everything, I don’t know if that mystery could sustain in today’s environment. I think people would go search it, you’d have your dirt sheet writers [saying] ‘This is their real name! This is who they are!’ I think Rey [Mysterio] is kind of the last of that breed.”

On why he doesn’t think it’s likely: “I just think the audience has gotten a little more sophisticated. They want to be able to see who’s under that mask, and they can’t suspend their disbelief enough … I just think that the audience over-analyzes and take things way too seriously.”