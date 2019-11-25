Bruce Prichard on WWE Getting Rid of ICOPRO & If They Lost Money On It

– On the latest edition of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard talked about the end of WWE promoting ICOPRO. ICOPRO was a line of bodybuilding supplements made to help promote the World Bodybuilding Federation (WBF) that the WWE marketed in the 1990s. A number of WWF Superstars promoted the product, and the ICOPRO banner was shown at numerous WWF events from early and mid 1990s.

Bruce Prichard on why ICOPRO went under: “I think that you were selling to a niche audience, and ICOPRO is something that had been developed to supplement the WBF – the World Bodybuilding Federation. The ICOPRO system was where people would often times get confused, as it wasn’t just like a protein powder, it was a system. It was you take that supplement here, you take that supplement here, you take that supplement while you’re working out at peak time, put this horrible tasting s*** under your tongue. It was complicated. So, to a bodybuilding audience, which is a very small niche audience in the scheme of things, I think, the WBF had already gone by way of see ya later, and ICOPRO was just next. We tried to do it for a while. I’ll say this. The protein bars we had were excellent. But it just was ahead of its time.”

Bruce Prichard on if the effort lost money: “Not sure about losing. I don’t think he lost a lot of money on ICOPRO. Probably broke even. We sure as hell didn’t make any money.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Something to Wrestle with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.