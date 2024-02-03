Bruce Prichard WWE’s View of Jeff Hardy at Royal Rumble 2008

– During the latest edition of Something to Wrestle, WWE executive Bruce Prichard discussed Jeff Hardy challenging Randy Orton for the WWE Championship at the 2008 Royal Rumble event. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bruce Prichard on WWE’s approach to Jeff Hardy: “You have to take a wait-and-see approach otherwise that’s bad business. You have a situation here where you have a great talent, unbelievable talent who can do any and everything with a great attitude and a huge upside, but they’ve got demons.”

On WWE officials waiting to see if Hardy was ready for the top spot: “The belief amongst everyone was one of, Jeff has everything. Jeff had the world in the palm of his hand and every time the demons kind of come and grab him. He’s just such a wonderful, warm, nice guy and you want to help him. But, at some point, you have to help yourself, and that’s what they were waiting for.”

On why Hardy didn’t win the WWE Title at Royal Rumble 2008: “It would have been great to be able to have been able to crown a new champion there, but cooler heads prevailed, and I think it was the right call.”

Hardy lost his title challenge against Orton at the 2008 Royal Rumble. Hardy would win his first WWE Championship later in the year at WWE Armageddon 2008 in December.