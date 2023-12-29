Bruce Pritchard Reflects On Billy Gunn’s WWE Singles Run, Why He Didn’t Get To Main Event

Billy Gunn has a few attempts at a singles run in WWE but he never made it to the main event, a situation Bruce Pritchard recently weighed in on. Gunn found success in a tag team with Road Dogg and as part of D-X, but his attempts to fly solo didn’t get over with fans. Prichard discussed the situation on Something To Wrestle With, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On why Gunn didn’t get to the main event in WWE: “If you look at Billy Gunn, my God he’s a Greek god still to this day! He’s got all the tools and can do anything but for whatever reason, when push comes to shove, it’s just not there… I’ll say the same thing about Road Dogg! Dogg was much better as a tag team wrestler and you put those guys together and they made magic together, you take them apart and now part of that illusion is exposed.”

On Gunn’s struggles to find singles success in different characters like his ‘Mr. Ass’ gimmick: “We get Billy Gunn, DX, New Age Outlaws — I thought it fit and it was a good character for him, except I don’t even remember The One.”