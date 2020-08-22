On the latest edition of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed the initial idea behind the Hulk Hogan vs. Shawn Michaels match at SummerSlam 2005, who came up with it, and why initially WWE felt that there was no reason to turn either guy. Prichard also discussed Hogan and Michaels being receptive to the feud when it was first pitched. His comments are below.

On whether there was an initial thought of turning either guy heel: “There was an initial reaction of ‘Do you need to turn either guy?’ The feeling being that, in reality, there were just going to be Shawn fans and Hulk fans. The overall feeling was taking the guy from the 80s and the guy from the 90s and putting them against one another. Each had their own legion of fans and followers and what have you. It was kind of a natural. But I don’t think you really had to turn anybody. Shawn could do heelish things, and Hogan did do heelish things. Their fans forgave them, and the other person’s fans despised them for that. It was just kind of playing into both men’s personalities and not making a full-fledged ‘Oh my god, this guy’s gotta be a heel.’ Yeah, eventually we got there. But even when we got there, I think it was still divided somewhat.”

On why the decision was made to turn Michaels heel: “Again, as I’ve said before, as far as turning heel and what people considered turning heel to their audience and fans, they weren’t turning heel. They were saying everything that was true and they were doing what they wanted them to do. Both guys in a traditional sense turned heel.”

On whether Hogan and Michaels wanted to do the match and who was the first person to suggest it: “In the beginning, yeah both were very receptive to it. It was a conglomeration of the writing team in getting to this match. It might have been Michael Hayes even that first suggested the match, to the best of my recollection. It was something everybody was saying ‘If we can only get to this, shit, this could be good.’ Because again, you had the two heroes from two different eras.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Something to Wrestle with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.