Various News: AEW Dynamite Dark Match Bruno Mars Dons Luchador Mask For New Song

– PWInsider reports that Satnam Singh defeated Sal Rinauro in a pre-show dark match before tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

– Bruno Mars rocked a luchador look for his latest song. The singer-songwriter posted a video to his Instagram account with a luchador mask and the CMLL World Welterweight Championship, as you can see below.

Mars captioned the video:

“Gracias Mexico City for 3 beautiful fiestas. I got to live out a childhood dream and be a luchador for a day. Premiering my now signature move: The Oaxaca Shaka

Te quiero MUCHO Mexico Te quiero MUUUUUCCCHHHOOOOO!!!!! Please enjoy this club banger until I return!!! Sincerly, Your Brunito #ThisIsTheBesta!!!”