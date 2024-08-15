wrestling / News
Various News: AEW Dynamite Dark Match Bruno Mars Dons Luchador Mask For New Song
August 14, 2024 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that Satnam Singh defeated Sal Rinauro in a pre-show dark match before tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite.
– Bruno Mars rocked a luchador look for his latest song. The singer-songwriter posted a video to his Instagram account with a luchador mask and the CMLL World Welterweight Championship, as you can see below.
Mars captioned the video:
“Gracias Mexico City for 3 beautiful fiestas. I got to live out a childhood dream and be a luchador for a day. Premiering my now signature move: The Oaxaca Shaka
Te quiero MUCHO Mexico Te quiero MUUUUUCCCHHHOOOOO!!!!! Please enjoy this club banger until I return!!! Sincerly, Your Brunito #ThisIsTheBesta!!!”
More Trending Stories
- STARDOM Star Reportedly Backstage for Tonight’s AEW Dynamite (POSSIBLE SPOILER)
- Backstage Note on The Bloodline Defending the WWE Tag Team Championships
- Backstage Notes From WWE Raw, Former Superstars in Attendance, Legends Deals
- Jesse Ventura Once Again Claims Hulk Hogan Ratted Him Out When He Tried to Unionize