Various News: Bruno Sammartino Turns 82 Today, WWE Looks at 5 People You Won’t Believe Kane Tombstoned
October 6, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE posted the following video, looking at 5 people you won’t believe Kane Tombstoned. The list includes the Phoenix Suns mascot, WWE Hall of Famer Pete Rose, Mr. Swagger, The Bunny, and a priest.
– Here are today’s Wrestling birthdays…
* Bruno Sammartino (82)
* Barry Darsow (Smash of Demolition, The Repo Man) (58)
* Dixie Carter (53)
* Afa Anoa’i Jr. (aka Manu) (33)