Various News: Bruno Sammartino Turns 82 Today, WWE Looks at 5 People You Won’t Believe Kane Tombstoned

– WWE posted the following video, looking at 5 people you won’t believe Kane Tombstoned. The list includes the Phoenix Suns mascot, WWE Hall of Famer Pete Rose, Mr. Swagger, The Bunny, and a priest.

– Here are today’s Wrestling birthdays…

* Bruno Sammartino (82)

* Barry Darsow (Smash of Demolition, The Repo Man) (58)

* Dixie Carter (53)

* Afa Anoa’i Jr. (aka Manu) (33)