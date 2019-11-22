Brutus Beefcake On How He Would Like To Be Remembered

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, WWE Hall of Famer Brutus ‘The Barber’ Beefcake spoke about how he would like to be remembered after his career is over. Here are highlights:

On where he got his shears as the Barber: “When I became The Barber after WrestleMania III, I had a pair of scissors that I would come out with. But looking at these 30,000 people arenas, I realized this small pair of scissors wasn’t cutting it. So I went back to the drawing board and came up with the idea of the shears and making the barber pole on the handles. The people went bananas and they loved it. Ever since then, everywhere I go I carry the shears with me.”

On how he wants to be remembered: “I’ve had such a long career at 41 years and played a lot of different characters. But I’d like to be remembered as a pretty good wrestler. There’s a lot of flashy guys who weren’t good wrestlers. I’d like to be remembered as a guy who was flashy and had great personality and could actually wrestle. That means something.”

On his biggest rival: “Mr. Perfect – there was definitely some unfinished business as I ended his perfect streak. I was gonna take his belt from him and embarrass him in front of the world, but unfortunately that didn’t happen.”