wrestling / News
Brutus Beefcake Running Crowdfunding Campaign For His Surgery
Brutus Beefcake has started his own GoFundMe campaign to help pay for a full knee replacement. He discovered he would need it several months ago after falling and twisting his knee. The procedure, however, costs $18,150. So far he’s received over $4,200.
Waiting! pic.twitter.com/23rPtPE3A4
— Brutus Beefcake (@brutusbeefcake_) May 16, 2018
Full Knee Replacement!
— Brutus Beefcake (@brutusbeefcake_) May 16, 2018
If I’m lying then Largo Medical is backing me up !!! pic.twitter.com/YGgrNAouJ0
— Brutus Beefcake (@brutusbeefcake_) May 30, 2018
Speaking of Beefcake, he has been added to Starrcast during the weekend of All In in Chicago.
He’s The Barber. He’s a former Tag Team Champion. He’s headlined major events for the two largest organizations of the last 30 years. He’s a legend in the industry and we’re proud to announce him as a guest superstarr!
Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake is #ALLIN at #Starrcast! pic.twitter.com/mhNwDQlF6h
— Starrcast ‘18 (@Starrcast18) May 21, 2018