Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Brutus Beefcake Running Crowdfunding Campaign For His Surgery

June 2, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Brutus beefcake

Brutus Beefcake has started his own GoFundMe campaign to help pay for a full knee replacement. He discovered he would need it several months ago after falling and twisting his knee. The procedure, however, costs $18,150. So far he’s received over $4,200.

Speaking of Beefcake, he has been added to Starrcast during the weekend of All In in Chicago.

article topics :

Brutus Beefcake, Joseph Lee

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading