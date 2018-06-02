Brutus Beefcake Running Crowdfunding Campaign For His Surgery

Brutus Beefcake has started his own GoFundMe campaign to help pay for a full knee replacement. He discovered he would need it several months ago after falling and twisting his knee. The procedure, however, costs $18,150. So far he’s received over $4,200.

Full Knee Replacement! — Brutus Beefcake (@brutusbeefcake_) May 16, 2018

If I’m lying then Largo Medical is backing me up !!! pic.twitter.com/YGgrNAouJ0 — Brutus Beefcake (@brutusbeefcake_) May 30, 2018

Speaking of Beefcake, he has been added to Starrcast during the weekend of All In in Chicago.