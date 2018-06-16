Quantcast

 

Various News: Brutus Beefcake Shares Update After Knee Surgery, Marc Mero Shows Recovery After Open Heart Surgery

June 16, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Brutus beefcake

As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Brutus Beefcake revealed that he had to undergo knee surgery. After undergoing the surgery, he shared some updates on his Twitter account, which you can see below.

– Former WCW and WWE Superstar Marc Mero shared a before and after photo after he underwent open heart surgery two years ago. You can check out the photo he shared on Twitter below.

