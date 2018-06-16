wrestling / News
Various News: Brutus Beefcake Shares Update After Knee Surgery, Marc Mero Shows Recovery After Open Heart Surgery
– As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Brutus Beefcake revealed that he had to undergo knee surgery. After undergoing the surgery, he shared some updates on his Twitter account, which you can see below.
Thank You Thank You!!!! Please support my GoFundMe campaign: https://t.co/NY4AGXbSed pic.twitter.com/P7ZUhezK2U
— Brutus Beefcake (@brutusbeefcake_) June 12, 2018
appetite hasn’t suffered much!!! Steak and Shake! #BTFBB pic.twitter.com/sUDaleIf7Y
— Brutus Beefcake (@brutusbeefcake_) June 12, 2018
Drs just came in to see me and they’re keeping me one more day! I feel great honestly but moving the knee ouch! Going to get me up and walking in a bit. Thanks for the Prayers I truly appreciate it!!
— Brutus Beefcake (@brutusbeefcake_) June 13, 2018
Please support my GoFundMe campaign: https://t.co/NY4AGXbSed pic.twitter.com/YtGmk7gifV
— Brutus Beefcake (@brutusbeefcake_) June 14, 2018
I’m home!!! I can’t believe it they were talking about sending me to rehab! God is good! Thank you for all the prayers and the donations to my Gofundme!
— Brutus Beefcake (@brutusbeefcake_) June 14, 2018
Physical therapist was here today and he’s s fan which is way cool!!! 3x a week I’m feeling so great about this knee and thankful I could get it done!!! Great Drs Great Frans and an Awesome God! Thank you all!!!
— Brutus Beefcake (@brutusbeefcake_) June 15, 2018
Pain level about a 7 I’m not getting out of bed for a while! Thanks to everyone for the prayers and donations and making this happen! God Bless
— Brutus Beefcake (@brutusbeefcake_) June 16, 2018
Looking good thanks to my nurse @MissyBeefcake pic.twitter.com/9REFQkFsFd
— Brutus Beefcake (@brutusbeefcake_) June 16, 2018
– Former WCW and WWE Superstar Marc Mero shared a before and after photo after he underwent open heart surgery two years ago. You can check out the photo he shared on Twitter below.
Today is a very special day! My 2 year anniversary since open heart surgery. I celebrated with an amazing workout with @RealDDP at @DDPYoga Thank you to my trainer Michael Laurel who helped me get into great condition. And thank everyone who prayed for me during this time. 🙏💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/0YeIQvUkDz
— Marc Mero (@MarcMero) June 16, 2018