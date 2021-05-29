Brutus Beefcake On How Ultimate Warrior Got SummerSlam 1988 Match Changed, Working With Warrior

Brutus Beefcake recalled his story about how Ultimate Warrior took his planned match with Honky Tonk Man at SummerSlam 1988 where Honky Tonk lost the Intercontinental Title in a new interview. Beefcake was set to face Honky for the championship, but the match was changed on the show with the storyline explanation that Beefcake was unable to compete due to an attack by Outlaw Ron Bass the previous week. Warrior filled in and won the championship.

Speaking with Wrestling Inc, Beefcake shared his memories of the situation, and you can see the highlights below.

As a note, Beefcake notes that Warrior and Honky Tonk Man never wrestled again, but in fact the two did compete at house shows and on WWF TV shows up until the end of 1988.

On the original plan for his match at SummerSlam : “Warrior made a big mess of things there, threw a tantrum. I don’t know what happened. The plan was I was getting the belt, period. Then Warrior went blah blah blah so they had it changed at the pay-per-view, and then I did the thing with Ron Bass and tried to salvage it. It wasn’t good for me, and Honky was really upset because promises were made. When I was going to beat Honky, Honky and I were going to wrestle all around in main events trying to get the belt back for six months. You’re talking about a lot of money. He dropped the belt to Warrior, then that was it. He didn’t wrestle Warrior again. That took a lot of money out of his pocket, and he was not happy. I wasn’t happy. It is what it is. Sometimes you just make the best of it. You put your head down, you keep on pushing and keep on walking into the wind.”

On working with Warrior: “I didn’t have to wrestle him, thank God. We were partners at Survivor Series in ’88. He wasn’t a very good wrestler, per se. I mean, he had his character, and he did his thing and people liked it, muscley guy, well-built guy, worked out like crazy. I was just happy I didn’t have to wrestle him.”

On his appearance at River City Con next month: “I’ve been looking forward to this River City Con for a while because it’s been postponed a couple times. It means a lot. I’ve been locked up down here. Thank God for Florida. They’ve been open for a while, but there isn’t a lot of cons that take place in Florida. All of this stuff all over the country has been shut down. So things are starting to open up, people are getting back to work and I can’t wait to get out there. I enjoy being with the fans. Some guys don’t, but I do. And so, it’s cool.”