– Brutus Beefcake joined Wrestling INC’s WINCLY podcast to discuss Bret Hart being attack at the WWE Hall of Fame and more. Highlights are below.

On Bret Hart’s Attacker: “It was a great night. Great crowd response and a big honor to go into the Hall of Fame. It was a great weekend and one that I will always remember. It’s an honor to be accepted into the family and I’m excited about the future. I was standing in Gorilla position and when I saw it happened, I couldn’t believe my eyes. I thought it was a publicity stunt and maybe one of the young Harts that I didn’t know about it. They’re gonna do a rumble or something and then pop up and be like, ‘Here I am! I’m the new Hart!’ But that didn’t happen and they started beating the guy and dragged him off stage. Everybody was surprised. We’ve had a lot of things happen, but nothing ever quite like that.”

On Teaming With Greg Valentine: I’d see more riots and fights in the crowd. People would cheer for the Dream Team and the other people who liked the good guys didn’t like it. The next thing you know, they’d be battling it out in the stands [laughs]. I’ve seen a lot of fights and sometimes we’d have to jump out of the ring and wait for security to diffuse it before we got the match going again.”

On Losing The Tag Team Titles At WrestleMania 2: “It was brilliant and a very good plan. I loved the Bulldogs but I don’t think they were ready to run with the belts and that was a mistake. They should have kept them on us but it is what it is. But it was very successful and led into WrestleMania III which was insane with 100,000 people. …I’ve never experienced anything like it before or since.”

On Hanging Out With Ozzy Osbourne: “Ozzy’s a trip to be around. There were quite a few people that came around as Hollywood opened up and the music and wrestling businesses have also been close-knit. We worked the same buildings night after night. They’d tear down the wrestling stage and the next day they’re putting up Ozzy’s stage so he can play in the same city in which we just played. Ozzy was fun and was just running around being Ozzy. Jake [Roberts] had Alice Cooper and I’ve met him several times. I’d never run into Ozzy that much but a lot of the other bands we’d seen all the time.”