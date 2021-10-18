Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole and Others Set For AEW Dark Tapings This Weekend

All Elite Wrestling has announced some of the talent that will appear at the AEW Dark tapings this weekend at Universal Studios. The tapings will happen over two sessions on Sunday at Soundstage 19, with session one 1-4 PM and session two from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM. Talent advertised include Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, Jade Cargill, Wardlow, FTR & Tay Conti.

