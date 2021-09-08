Bryan Danielson & Adam Cole Set to Make AEW Dynamite Debuts Tonight

– In what will likely come as little surprise after both men debuted in AEW at last Sunday’s All Out event, AEW has now confirmed that both Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole will both make their Dynamite debuts later on tonight. You can see the official announcement from AEW’s Twitter below.

Tonight’s Dynamite is being held in Cincinnatti, Ohio and will be broadcast live on TNT. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Jon Moxley vs. Minoru Suzuki

* Malakai Black vs. Dustin Rhodes

* Ruby Soho vs. Jamie Hayter

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dante Martin

* CM Punk to speak

* Bryan Danielson will address the AEW fans

* Adam Cole makes his first Dynamite appearance

TONIGHT, @bryandanielson will be LIVE on #AEWDynamite for the first time and will address the #AEW fans at 8/7c on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/LXg53NYseI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 8, 2021