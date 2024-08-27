– AEW President and CEO Tony Khan announced earlier today that newly crowned AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson will address his wrestling future on tomorrow night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Danielson won the title last Sunday at AEW All In: London at Wembley Stadium, beating Swerve Strickland to win the title.

Tony Khan wrote, “TOMORROW Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite Champaign, IL 8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS NEW @AEW World Champion @BryanDanielson will address his wrestling future after his historic win at #AEWAllInLondon live TOMORROW on TBS! I promise you won’t want to miss Wednesday Night Dynamite TOMORROW!”

The question is, what’s next for Danielson? Danielson put his career on the line last Sunday, but he ended up winning the title. In interviews, Danielson indicated health issues along with his need for neck surgery soon. How that will affect his title reign remains to be seen.

Tomorrow night’s AEW Dynamite is being held at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois. The show will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* New AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson will address his future

* Ricochet vs. Kyle Fletcher